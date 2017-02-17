Arlene Pellicane is a speaker and author about parenting. In a Focus on the Family parenting article, she talks about the 5 simple parenting tips she’s learned over the years when she’s felt lost. Here are a few nuggets of her wisdom:

“I am convinced that if we will take the time to study our children and learn about the next stage of development, it will make our parenting journey smoother and happier. Gobble up advice from friends and experts about what’s going to be happening with your child in the next few years.”

“If you want your child to live a good and blessed life, pray and plead with God that your children will understand what it means to honor you as a parent. Teach them to honor you. Insist upon it.”

“The parenting journey is a challenging path that requires you to grow like you have never grown before. But God is with you. If you keep your heart and mind open to His wisdom, you won’t just survive as a parent. You will thrive — and so will your children.”

