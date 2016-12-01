Advent Ideas for Your Family

We’ve compiled a list of activities, devotions, and downloads to help you and your family celebrate the Christmas season!
- Advent Devotionals by Billy Graham
- 15 Bible Verses to Teach Kids About Advent
- Advent Lessons: Teaching Through the Nativity
- Focus on the Family is offering an advent “All the Colors of Christmas Devotional” as a free download.
- A Family Worship Service for the Four Sundays of Advent
- 6 Ways for Celebrating Advent as a Family
- Download a free Advent guide for your family that includes weekly devotionals, family activities, connection questions, and daily readings for the family.
- Advent wreath devotions for families