Are Children Inherently Good?

Several parents reached out to us when we aired this program from our friends at Family Life Today. As parents, we understand the challenges we face with our children. Dennis Rainey and Bob Lepine talk with Paul David Tripp about the “big things parents need to make sure we are teaching our children.”

“Your child is a good child, right? Paul David Tripp says, ‘not so fast.’ Parents often make the mistake of expecting Christian character to be built in at birth. When they let this false premise govern key aspects of their parenting, the child suffers. Tripp provides practical parenting advice for developing gospel-centered Christian character in your child.”

Listen to the program here or read a transcript.