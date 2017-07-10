Back to School Supply Drive

106.9 the Light is partnering with area agencies and churches to collect school supplies for children in need. We are collecting backpacks filled with common school supplies for the following ministries/initiatives:

Church Collection – Hickory, NC

Collection Site: Christ United Baptist Church, 1131 33rd St SW, Hickory, NC 28602

Collection Times: Monday, July 17 – Saturday, July 22)

The 106.9 the Light staff will be on-site at the Love Our Community Event benefiting Western Catawba County\Eastern Burke County: Sunday, July 23 at Longview Recreation Center,3107 2nd Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

The Harvest Center – Charlotte, NC

Collection Site: Morgan Shoes and Bootery in Gastonia, 2755 E Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056

Collection dates: Monday, July 17 – Monday, July 24

Station On-site: Monday, July 24 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

New City School – Asheville, NC

“New City Christian School serves kindergarten through 5th grade students from various racial, cultural, and economic backgrounds. New City equips students with the knowledge, confidence, and hope to fulfill God’s purposes in their lives and community. We accomplish this goal by providing a strong foundation in academic, spiritual, and relational growth. Ultimately through Christ our Savior and Redeemer, with our families, students, staff, and New City initiatives, we hope to reduce the educational gap and cultural divisions within the greater Asheville community.”

Collection site: Chick-Fil-A Merrimon Avenue, 170 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Collection dates: Monday, July 17 – Tuesday, July 25

Station On-site: Tuesday, July 25 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm