Benjamin Waston Book Signing

What: Book signing with Benjamin Watson

Where: The Billy Graham Library, Charlotte, NC

When: March 25, 10:00 am – 11:00 am

The Billy Graham Library will welcome NFL player Benjamin Watson on March 25 as he signs copies of his book, Under Our Skin.

Benjamin Watson is a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, a writer and speaker, and an often read and followed commentator on social media. After an all-SEC senior campaign at the University of Georgia, he was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season and appeared in another Super Bowl in 2007. Watson also played for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints before signing with the Ravens in 2016. Watson was a 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist. He and his wife, Kirsten, have five children.

Get more information.