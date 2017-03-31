Chip Ingram at The Cove

What: Would you like a fresh breeze to blow in your marriage? Do you long for a relationship where intimacy and communication are a reality instead of a dream? Military life necessitates building your marriage on biblical principles. Come explore God’s plan for your relationship and receive practical instruction to help you make your marriage what God desires it to be. Learn how to avoid the barriers to intimacy, how to “share hearts” instead of “exchange words,” and how to enjoy the ways you are different from each other.

Where: The Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, Asheville, NC

When:

Get more information and make reservations