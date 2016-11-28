Christmas at the Library

What: Christmas is a special time at the Billy Graham Library with plenty of family-friendly attractions to celebrate the birth of Christ. Activities include live nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas carolers, and more.

When: activities are various times. Check the Billy Graham Library website for specific details

Where: The Billy Graham Library, Charlotte, NC

106.9 the Light Afternoon Host Jon Wood will be broadcasting LIVE from the Library December 2 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM

