What: 106.9 The Light Sporting Clays Classic

When: Thursday, October 12

Where: 6012 Meadow Woods Farm Road, Waxhaw, NC

The Meadow Wood Quail Association was formed in 2000. They are a private hunting and clay shooting club located on 800 acres of land just 25 miles south of Charlotte, NC. Their purpose is to honor God while providing excellent Carolina hunting, shooting, and outdoor ministry.

Shoot includes:

safety and shooting instructions

13 shooting stations

flurry station

lunch

shells and clays

a Great Time!!

Sponsorship packages are available. Contact Mike Lawing for more information.