CMB 2016-2017

Videos like this were used to talk about the impact the station has on people’s lives.

Tim shares his story about how a 106.9 the Light billboard helped lead him to Christ. He’s now a faithful 106.9 the Light volunteer!

General Manager, John Owens, prays over a woman from the red light district in India. We partnered with India Partners to raise enough funds to provide three years of safety for children from this area.

Two 106.9 the Light staff members traveled to Bogota, Colombia to hand-deliver Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. This box was from Hickory, NC (a city within our listening area) and we were able to connect with the children who sent the box and tell the story about this sweet boy who received it!

So blessed to partner with Safe Harbor Rescue Mission and Christ Church in Hickory during the 106.9 the Light Listener Appreciation Concert. The 106.9 the Light listeners donated all these paper products to the amazing mission at Safe Harbor which will help feed hot lunches to women and children 5 days a week for an entire year!

106.9 the Light sponsored a private concert and meet-and-greet to honor members of our Music Team who diligently help us pick music all year long.

The 106.9 the Light staff hosts “sticker stops” throughout our listening area in order to meet and pray for our listeners.