Today’s academic environment needs young believers who will stand up and be a light for Christ. With BGEA’s new College Care Box, you can help the student in your life avoid the common campus pitfalls and influence others. Each package includes the book How to Stay Christian in College, Billy Graham’s one-month devotional, Alone with the Savior, a T-shirt, a “Steps to Peace With God” pamphlet, and an encouraging bookmark.

Click here to learn more!