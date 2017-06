The 106.9 The Light team is in the Dominican Republic meeting many children who are Waiting to be Wanted. (photos to come!) Won’t you partner with us and sponsor a child.

We’ll be on the air June 8 and 9 telling stories about these children and many more – be sure to join us!

You’ll hear more about this mission on air in the coming weeks, but click through now to learn more.

Look for a child to sponsor at our Compassion site.

Here are some photos from our trip to the Dominican Republic.