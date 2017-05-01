Crossfire Summer Basketball Camps

Crossfire Summer Camps

What: Summer basketball camps.

When: various dates in June – July

Half Days
June 12-16                               $100
Boys and Girls ages 6-12 years old
Mon-Fri                   1:00-4:30 PM
Hendersonville First Baptist

June 19-23                               $100
Boys and Girls ages 6-17 years old
Mon-Fri                1:00-4:30 PM
Asheville Christian Academy, Swannanoa, NC

June 26- 29                         $80
Boys and Girls ages 6-14 years old
Mon-Fri                 1:00-4:30 PM
Cool Springs Gym, Forest City, NC

Full Day
July 24-27                               $250
Boys and Girls ages 9-18 years old
Mon-Thur             8:30 to 5:00 PM
Mars Hill University

Overnight Camp
July 23-27                              $375
Boys and Girls ages 9-18 years old
Sun-Thur
Parent Program on Thur @ 3:00 PM
Mars Hill University

Where: various sites in and around Asheville, Hendersonville, and Forest City.

Contact:

Crossfire Ministries
31 College Place Ste E-102
Asheville, NC 28801

Work 828.255.9111
Fax   828.255.4364

Email: karenjohnson17@charter.net

Get more information and see the brochure.