Crossfire Summer Basketball Camps

What: Summer basketball camps.
When: various dates in June – July
Half Days
June 12-16 $100
Boys and Girls ages 6-12 years old
Mon-Fri 1:00-4:30 PM
Hendersonville First Baptist
June 19-23 $100
Boys and Girls ages 6-17 years old
Mon-Fri 1:00-4:30 PM
Asheville Christian Academy, Swannanoa, NC
June 26- 29 $80
Boys and Girls ages 6-14 years old
Mon-Fri 1:00-4:30 PM
Cool Springs Gym, Forest City, NC
Full Day
July 24-27 $250
Boys and Girls ages 9-18 years old
Mon-Thur 8:30 to 5:00 PM
Mars Hill University
Overnight Camp
July 23-27 $375
Boys and Girls ages 9-18 years old
Sun-Thur
Parent Program on Thur @ 3:00 PM
Mars Hill University
Where: various sites in and around Asheville, Hendersonville, and Forest City.
Contact:
Crossfire Ministries
31 College Place Ste E-102
Asheville, NC 28801
Work 828.255.9111
Fax 828.255.4364
Email: karenjohnson17@charter.net