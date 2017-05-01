Crossfire Summer Basketball Camps

What: Summer basketball camps.

When: various dates in June – July

Half Days

June 12-16 $100

Boys and Girls ages 6-12 years old

Mon-Fri 1:00-4:30 PM

Hendersonville First Baptist

June 19-23 $100

Boys and Girls ages 6-17 years old

Mon-Fri 1:00-4:30 PM

Asheville Christian Academy, Swannanoa, NC

June 26- 29 $80

Boys and Girls ages 6-14 years old

Mon-Fri 1:00-4:30 PM

Cool Springs Gym, Forest City, NC

Full Day

July 24-27 $250

Boys and Girls ages 9-18 years old

Mon-Thur 8:30 to 5:00 PM

Mars Hill University

Overnight Camp

July 23-27 $375

Boys and Girls ages 9-18 years old

Sun-Thur

Parent Program on Thur @ 3:00 PM

Mars Hill University

Where: various sites in and around Asheville, Hendersonville, and Forest City.

Contact:

Crossfire Ministries

31 College Place Ste E-102

Asheville, NC 28801

Work 828.255.9111

Fax 828.255.4364

Email: karenjohnson17@charter.net

Get more information and see the brochure.