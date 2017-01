In parts of India, children as young as 8 years of age are trafficked and enslaved, working and living in what are called “red -light areas.” 106.9 the Light listeners have an opportunity to rescue a child from India’s red-light district and relocate them to a loving home in a safe neighborhood, well outside the red-light areas. For just $50, you can provide a full week of safety and help these children thrive.

To learn more and give, click here.