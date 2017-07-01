



What: FaithFest is for a single cause: to lift up and glorify Jesus Christ! Our hearts’ cry is that the people attending this event will be drawn into the very presence of our Lord and be forever changed.

Artist Lineup: Unspoken, Matthew West, Phil Wickham, Jason Crabb, Matt Hammitt, and Finding Favor!

When: Saturday, August 26th 3pm – 10pm (gates open at 2pm)

Where: Watson Stages at Wilkes Community College, 1328 S Collegiate Dr., Wilkesboro, NC

Tickets: https://faithfestnc.com/#tickets

More details: https://faithfestnc.com/