Every family has its favorite Easter recipes. Some have ham, while others eat turkey. Some swear by green bean casserole, while others can’t stand it.

What are your family favorites this time of year? Leave a comment and a link to a recipe and we may share it with the 106.9 the Light listeners!

Here’s a roundup of some Easter favorites:

Resurrection Cookies

Resurrection cookies via alllrecipes.com

Resurrection Cookie recipe – a memorable way to tell the story of Holy Week

Hot Cross Buns

(photo credit Food Network)

Hot Cross Buns recipe

Italian Easter Bread

Italian Easter bread from Bake with Christina

Deviled Eggs (with a spring-time twist)

Watch below to see how to color deviled eggs!