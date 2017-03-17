What: Hosanna: An Easter Celebration

Where: The Billy Graham Library, Charlotte, NC

When: April 8, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Families are invited to join us for a special day as we prepare for Easter Sunday. Hosanna: An Easter Celebration will be held on April 8 beginning at 10 a.m. Enjoy a family program as we honor our risen King and make a fun craft. Families will also have an opportunity to pet and have photos made with baby farm animals.

Afterwards, check out our full lunch menu at the Graham Brothers Dairy Bar and retrace the inspiring journey of Billy Graham’s life through our state-of-the-art exhibits in The Journey of Faith tour.

Cost is $5 per person, and space is limited.

(children 3 and under are free)

Purchase tickets.