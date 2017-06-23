How to Beat Summertime Boredom

It seems like school just let out, yet the kids are already bored. As parents it’s hard to remember the days when we had enough time to actually get bored! Here are some tips and tricks to help your kids beat the boredom this summer:

Clever Comebacks

CafeMom has 19 Clever Comebacks for When Your Kid Says ‘I’m Bored.’ Haha!: “Maybe if you cleaned your room, you’d think of something to do.”

Inspire Your Kids

Show them the story of this young girl who started a lemonade stand to help foster children!

101 Ideas

Here’s one mom’s list of 101 ideas to answer the I’m bored statement. Here are a few:

Invite a friend over (that always cures boredom!)

Blow up a balloon and see how long you can keep it in the air.

See how many cotton balls you can stuff into objects around the house (cups, hollow blocks…)

Have your kids cut string the length of how tall they think they are. See if they are right.

Boredom Can Be Good

Today parenting contributors came up with 39 reasons why summer boredom can be good! A favorite on the list: “Bored kids can become self-sufficient adults — so don’t feel guilty!”