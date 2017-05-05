What: International Day for the Unreached (IDU) is an initiative of several ministries that are dedicated to taking the saving message of Jesus Christ to unreached and unengaged people groups around the world.

When: IDU will be recognized on June 4, Pentecost Sunday. Pentecost marked the descent of the Holy Spirit on the Church, equipping believers to take the gospel to the ends of the earth. In honor of this event, IDU will be on Pentecost Sunday each year.

Where can I learn more: Visit http://dayfortheunreached.org/ and check out the resources available. You can also join the 30-day prayer movement for the unreached, read and sign the Manifesto for the Unreached, download resources, and explore the websites of each participating ministry.