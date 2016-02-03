|Listen Online
Now you can listen to 106.9 the Light where ever you are on your iPhone, BlackBerry, orAndroid . Just click the link below to find the 106.9 the Light Phone App for your device.
8 Responses
I tried to listen online but message came up to download a plugin, then another message came up saying “couldn’t load plugin”. What plugin is necessary to listen online? Thank you.
I really love this radio station.
Thanks for letting us know! We appreciate you.
Wish they had app for Amazon fire tablets
Wish the had something for Amazon fire tablets
We’re researching new apps and will ask about it working on Amazon Fire Tablets!
This is my favorite radio station. I listened all the time when I lived in Knoxville. Now that I am in KY the choices are limited so I was excited to find the app and also to be able to listen on my computer.
So glad you can use the app and still listen! We appreciate you!