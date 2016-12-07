MAKE A DIFFERENCE (MAD) TRAINING

Click Here to register
Most Christians have participated in some type of evangelism training at some point in their walk with the Lord. But do you share your faith every day as a lifestyle? Sadly, if we answer honestly, the answer is a resounding “no.” The MAD Training (Make a Difference) Live Event can change that.
This 4 hour, fast-paced, interactive multimedia event can help turn those fearful of “witnessing” into dynamic, excited, rescuers of the lost. Participating in one of these events will motivate and equip you to be a rescuer of the eternally lost as a way of life.
When: January 14
Time: 9:00am – 2:00pm Doors Open: at 8:30am
Where: Trinity of Fairview, 646 Concord Road, Fletcher, NC, 28732
Event is free. The first 300 people to sign up get a free lunch. Thanks to WC Plumbing for providing the lunches from Barberitos Southwestern Grills & Cantina.
