Military Appreciation Lunch

What: If you’re an active or former member of the U.S. military, we would like to honor you for the sacrifices you have made for our country. We invite you and your family to the Billy Graham Library for an afternoon of encouragement. Join us on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m. for a complimentary barbecue lunch, fellowship and an uplifting message from Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin, who served in the U.S. Army for 36 years. Boykin is also the executive vice president of the Family Research Council.

Stay for guided Journey of Faith tours following the lunch. This event is free, but advance reservations are required.

Where: The Billy Graham Library, Charlotte

When: July 1, 11:00 – 1:00

Get more information or call 704-401-3263.