Military Bible Stick Project

In honor of Independence Day, we wanted to let you know about a great ministry called Faith Comes By Hearing which provides our brave men and women a Military BibleStick.

The Military BibleStick is a digital audio player that is pre-loaded with a dramatized recording of the entire New Testament. About 3.5 inches long and less than an inch thick, these pocket-sized Audio Bibles are field-friendly with a low-key design which reduces visibility for use in low-light situations.

Chaplains from every branch of the military are flooding Faith Comes By Hearing with requests. Over 100,000 of these Audio Bibles are now in the field. Over 700 chaplains use Military BibleSticks in pre-deployment briefings, counseling sessions, Bible studies, weekly chapels and other spiritual services.

Our soldiers put it all on the line for us. This is an opportunity for us to give them the message of hope and comfort while they serve their country so bravely! If you would like to provide our military with a Military BibleStick, then you can click the button below to make it happen! You can also call 1 (800) 800-2555 to donate!

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Military BibleStick project.