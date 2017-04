What: Guests will enjoy a tasty buffet breakfast, an encouraging message and a guided Journey of Faith tour. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the event (including tour) running through 10 a.m. Each mother in attendance will also receive a special gift. Tickets are $20 per person; children 3 and under are free.

When: May 13, 7:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Where: The Billy Graham Library, Charlotte, NC

Get more information and tickets.