Night of Ministry with Christine Caine and Passion

What: A powerful Night of Ministry with Christine Caine and the worship of Passion. Christine has ministered for more than 30 years in the local church. She knows the power, faith and endurance every believer needs to live a successful Christian life. Sharing from her courageous life and the inspired Word, she will lead you on a journey of building your faith to a new level of strength. She will share powerful truths to help you reach a new level of focus so you can finish strong and fulfill all that God has for you.

Joining her in ministry is Passion—a family of artists who have led millions in worship over the past 20 years around the world. Ministering alongside Christine, they will demonstrate a life of worship being captivated by Jesus. They will lead you to places where God loves to connect heaven and earth—and minister his freedom to you.

When: Thursday, June 22, 7:00 PM

Where: Higher Ground Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN

Get more information and tickets.