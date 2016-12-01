What: Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest and, of course, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

When: February 10

Where: Grace Community Church, Marion, NC

Get details and register here.