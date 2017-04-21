It’s time for Operation Christmas Child once again, and we are so excited to be a part of this great outreach ministry! We hope you’ll join us as help to spread the love of Jesus Christ to children all over the world with a simple shoebox!!!

This year National Collection Week will take place November 12 – 19. We’re excited to be hitting the road once again and will be on-site that Tuesday through Friday. At each location we will be set up from 2pm to 7pm. Our locations include:

– Tuesday, November 13: Knoxville, TN – First Baptist Concord

– Wednesday, November 14: Statesville, NC – Chick-Fil-A on Turnersburg Hwy

– Thursday, November 15: Hickory, NC – Chick-Fil-A on Hwy 70

– Friday, November 16: Asheville, NC – The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove

We can’t wait to see you at one of those locations! If you can’t make it to any of them, then there are other places that you can drop them off at. Find a location more convenient to you by CLICKING HERE.

If you’ve never packed a box before, then check out this video from former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery showing us how it’s done.

Again, the National Collection Week is set to be November 12-19. There are numerous collection sites across our listening area collecting boxes. This is a great opportunity for you, and your family, to be a part of impacting children around the world with the hope of Jesus. Thank you for joining us this exciting project!

CLICK HERE to learn more about Operation Christmas Child!