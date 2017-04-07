Rachael Crabb at the Cove

What: We all recognize the importance of love. But do we know what true love is? What if real joy only results when our love is modeled after Christ’s sacrificial care for others? Jesus loved those who didn’t deserve it, even after they rejected Him. That includes us. Loving like Jesus means loving people while they sin—even when they sin against us—not loving them more when they are victorious over a sin. It’s unconditional. Come explore Scripture and invite the light of Jesus to shine through your relationships. Return home with a vision to love like Him, offering—and experiencing—the deepest fulfillment!

When: May 18-19

Where: The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, Asheville, NC

