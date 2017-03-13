Resources To Help Teach About Good Friday

Children and Good Friday: Making the Cross Real to Your Kids

A great resource to help you talk to your children about what happened to Jesus on the cross. “The Cross is a topic our children should know well and not hear about only on Good Friday, but this day was set apart for a reason – an opportunity for remembrance.” Read the full story

Tell The Whole Story

“Though you might not share all the details of Christ’s trial, persecution, and crucifixion, you should share key parts of the biblical text with your child. Depending on your child’s ability to comprehend, you can adjust the information you share. Your child should know that Jesus was judged unfairly, died on a cross, and rose again. If you stop at the crucifixion, your child misses the glorious resurrection. If you start at the resurrection, your child misses Christ’s payment on the cross for our sins. The whole Easter story is transformational.” Read the full story

Sharing Easter With Kids (Without Scaring Them)

The Dayspring author talks about how to best tell the story of Jesus on the cross. “We try to protect the hearts of our kids, but it’s okay for kids to feel sad that Jesus suffered so much. If you have a child who is especially sensitive, it’s always a good thing to remind them, right away, that the story of salvation doesn’t end at Good Friday. Sunday is coming! The “rescue plan” of salvation is not just about Jesus’ death and burial– but it is completed through His resurrection! He is Risen! He is alive! Our tears of sadness will turn into joy!” Read the full story

How To Talk to Your Kids About the Crucifixion

