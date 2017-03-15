Resurrection Eggs Giveaway!

In order to help families share the true meaning of Easter, we’re giving away Family Life’s Resurrection Eggs!!

Entry Details:

March 20 – 24 listen to 106.9 the Light for the rooster crow throughout the day (the Troy & Tricia morning show, Carol Davis at mid-day, and Jon Wood in the afternoon). As soon as you hear the rooster crow call 800-293-1069. Be the 7th caller to win one (1) set of Resurrection eggs.

There will also be an opportunity to win on Facebook throughout the week!

What are Resurrection Eggs?

Resurrection eggs have been around for years as a way to teach children the true meaning of Easter in a simple and easy way. They’re like an advent calendar for Easter, counting down the days to Easter and retelling the story of Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection. Children discover the story through symbols placed in each of the twelve eggs. Each symbol tells a part of the Easter story.