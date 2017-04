What: Blazin’ Trails Rodeo at the Ponderosa. Clowns, family fun, vendors, food, and a mechanical bull.

Saddle bronc

Bareback

Barrels

Bull riding

Where: The Histric Ponderosa, 1222 Ponderosa Road, Lincolnton, NC

When: April 21-22, 7*30 PM nightly. Join them at 7:30 for music and fun.

Tickets: Adults – $12, kids (5-10) – $8, Kids (under 5) -free. Tickets are available to purchase at the gate.

