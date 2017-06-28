Safe Harbor’s 3rd Annual Bedspread Derby

What: Grab 4 of your friends/coworkers, build a bed on wheels, decorate it, dress in a ridiculous costume – and then race! This is a great event and fundraiser that proves a community can come together, have fun and raise funds for a great cause, Safe Harbor Rescue Mission.

The race involves racing beds 100 yards through the Valley Hills Mall parking area with local community, individuals, businesses, organizations and clubs sponsoring beds. Challenge your peers, youth groups, clubs, organizations, sororities, life groups, SS classes, Pastors or co-workers to race.”

Fun for the whole family. Free admission to event (there is a fee to enter the actual race)

All proceeds go to benefit Safe Harbor Rescue Mission

Entry deadline: August 4

When: Saturday, August 19, 2016. Race begins at 9:30 (beds need to be checked in by 8:45)

Where: Valley Hills Mall parking lot, Hickory, NC

Get more information.