Spring activities

Spring is a great time to do new activities with your kids — and there are tons of things to do! Here’s a sampling of what we found in and around WNC!

Activities to Do with Kids

Here’s a great list of 30 activities to do with kids in March.

Free Spring Festivals

Here’s a great list of free festivals this spring near Charlotte!

Earth Day

April 22 is Earth Day. Several local events are being hosted to celebrate Earth Day.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, NC is hosting an Earth Day Celebration. Get more details.

Chimney Rock State Park Earth Day event: Join Chimney Rock State Park rangers, biologists and other environmental educators to learn about the work being done to protect our beautiful landscape.

City of Greensboro, SC hosts Earth Day event that includes hay rides, face painting, live animals, and litter cleanup!

Bring Your Daughter or Son to Work Day

April 27 is Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® day is a “national, public education program connects what children learn at school with the actual working world.” Children learn that a family-friendly work environment is an employer and family issue. Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work helps girls and boys across the nation discover the power and possibilities associated with a balanced work and family life. Learn more.

Spring Flowers at Biltmore Estate

April is the perfect time to catch new blooms at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. Get the full list of tulips and other flowers that bloom.