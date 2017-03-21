Spring Impact Days 2017

April 4 and 5 we’ll be celebrating the amazing things that God is doing through 106.9 the Light during our Spring Impact Days.

“I am rural mail carrier so I listen to 106.9 every day as I deliver mail and it is a real inspiration. From the guest speakers, messages, and songs to the short stories and jokes of the DJ’s. I love it all! Just living life is a struggle for each one of us in some way or another, but inspiration, love, prayers, or a song is right around the corner to lift us up and connect us to Our Savior in the way we each need it at that moment. I have been listening each day consistently since early September so I am beyond the 30 day challenge and this station has helped me in so many different ways. Thank you!!!” – Mary

“I’ve been a regular listener since my husband committed suicide in 1992. Without your station and God’s love & grace, I have little doubt that I’d be alive today. I’ve battled demons since that time and still am. People can say it’s a coincidence or whatever, but when I’m at my lowest, you guys play just the perfect song that makes me lift my eyes from my own problems and focus them on God. So thank you. In a huge way, you all have saved my life. I donate monthly…it’s not much..just $20/month, but I feel like you’re as much of a church to me as my own church. God bless you for all you do.” – Facebook Message

“I started listening in 1992 after my husband’s suicide. 106.9 The Light has been since then. My radio station never changes. When I’m blue, you play a peppy song. When I’m thinking God doesn’t love me, you play a song that shows that He loves me unconditionally. The morning Bible teaching refresh my soul. I want to say a big Thank You for the bottom of my heart.” – Vicki

“I said a prayer with Greg Laurie on the way over the mountain to work on a beautiful spring morning back in 1998 … I said ‘the sinners prayer’ with Greg every morning for about a month until God made clear that I only had to say it once if I really meant it I have never turned back and have grown in my faith through prayer, bible study and immersing myself in worship music. Thank yall for being a huge part of my growth and steadfastness in the Lord. I don’t think I could have stayed on track those first few years without yalls constant encouragement and godly mission-to help people know Jesus, grow in Jesus, and tell others about Jesus … 106.9 The Light has walked with me all these years. (And taught my 2 kids some awesome songs as well) thank you! From the bottom of my heart. ..thank you.” – Stacy

“I want to share with you and thank you for being a part of our work place. My boss started listening to 106.9 as well as myself and other employees. We have been praying that God move in this place. We are a small daycare center and our kids are even singing praises to God. I am so honored that we are able to plant a seed of God in these little ones. It all really started when our boss started listening to your station and received new people surrounding her who carry the same love of God. THANK YOU 106.9 FOR PLANTING A SEED AND HELPING BE A MESSENGER FOR GOD.” – Roselyn

Blue Ridge Broadcasting will donate 10% of Spring Impact Days to Heart For Lebanon.