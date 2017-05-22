Summer Road Trips: Staff Picks

The 106.9 the Light staff picked their favorite summer road trip destinations for our listening area. Some great places right in our own backyard!

Tweetsie Railroad – located on Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Visit to Boone, NC

Different spots on the Blue Ridge Parkway:

Grandfather Mountain – The entrance to Grandfather Mountain is located on U.S. 221, two miles north of Linville, North Carolina, and one mile south of the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 305.

Charlotte Knights baseball – ballgame between the skyscrapers.

WNC Nature Center, Asheville, NC

Picnic, hiking, and biking at Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC

Cherokee, NC and browsing the gift shops and then having a picnic along the river.

Waterfalls and trails at DuPont State Park between Hendersonville and Brevard, NC.

Hike Craggy Gardens off the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Asheville, NC

Putt-putt at the Hendersonville city miniature golf course.

Montreat (near Black Mountain/Asheville, NC) – Hiking trails, visiting the park, wading in mountain streams, rock hopping, making pottery, fishing or paddle boating in Lake Susan, Friday night barn dances, getting ice cream at the Huck, hymn sings.

Sliding Rock, Pisgah Forest, Cost $2

Tubing on the Nantahala

Fish hatchery in Brevard, NC – the NC Wildlife Resources Commission that raises thousands of trout for Western North Carolina streams.

Clingman’s Dome – “At 6,643 feet, Clingmans Dome is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It is the highest point in Tennessee, and the third highest mountain east of the Mississippi. Only Mt. Mitchell (6,684 feet) and Mt. Craig (6,647), both located in Mt. Mitchell State Park in western North Carolina, rise higher.”

Picnics at Southwest Fort and Cades Cove – “Cades Cove is a broad, verdant valley surrounded by mountains and is one of the most popular destinations in the Great Smokies”

Linville Falls and visit to Linville Caverns (NC’s only public caverns)- Linville Falls is the “most popular waterfall in the Blue Ridge Mountains because of its accessibility to the Blue Ridge Parkway.”

Greenville Zoo – Greenville, SC

Bike the Swamp Rabbit Trail between Greenville and Travelers Rest, SC

Bike ride on the Virginia Creeper Trail – Abingdon, VA

Wilderness in the Smokies – Sevierville, TN

Lazy tubing on Little Pigeon – Townsend, TN

Museum of Appalachia – Clinton, TN

Visiting Mayfield dairy farm and tour ice cream factory – Athens, TN

Sailing, Boating and Fishing the following rivers/lakes: