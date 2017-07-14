The Main Event – Men’s Conference

What: Join thousands of brothers in Christ as worship and teaching from notable Christian speakers that encourages, challenges, and equips you to live an extraordinary life for God. God is not looking for men who are deemed successful, impressive, or even good by the world’s standards. He’s looking for ordinary men who are willing to go all in. Are you willing to go all in for Christ?

When: August 18-19 (Friday – Saturday), Conference starts Friday at 6:30pm (doors open at 5:30pm)

Where: TD Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, SC

Details and tickets.