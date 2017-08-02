What: A Very Special Livestock Show at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair

Participants: to participate, simply complete the entry form (download the brochure below), return it to the address at the top of the form and show up September 16 by 8:30 am.

The Show: The Very Special Livestock Show is designed for residents of North Carolina with special needs. There are no age restrictions, and wheelchairs are welcome. Two shows will be presented back to back – a goat show and a sheep show. Animals will be provided for both shows.

Each participant will be paired with a helper to assist them in showing their assigned animal. No experience is necessary. Participants can enter either class or both classes (recommended). At the end of the show, all participants will receive an award.

Deadline for participants to register is August 26.

Very Special Livestock Show Brochure & Entry Form