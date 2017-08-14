Watch the Eclipse at Furman University

Eclipse at Furman

– This will be the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years.

– This eclipse will be the most viewed in history!

– Come hang out with us at Furman University to witness this eclipse together.

– We will have moon pies for the first people to come by and see us. (while supplies last)

Activities:

– Streaming coverage from NASA

– Narration by Furman scientists beginning at 2:00 pm

– Educational activities from 12:00 – 1:45 pm

– Eclipse @ Furman viewing glasses (while supplies last)

When: Monday, August 21

Gates open at 11:30am, events start at 12:00 pm, seating inside the stadium begins at 1:15 pm, Eclipse Program starting at 2:00 pm.

Where: Furman University – Paladin Stadium, 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 39613

Get more information here.