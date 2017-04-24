Ways to Honor Your Mother on Mother’s Day

“As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you”

– Isaiah 66:13 (NIV)

Mother’s Day is May 14! 106.9 the Light has a great giveaway going for Mother’s Day this year. Stay tuned for details!

Here are several articles we found to help you make Mother’s Day memorable for the entire family:

10 Fun Ways to Spend Mother’s Day

Looking for something fun to do with the family on Mother’s Day? Take a look at these 10 ideas .. everything from hitting the movies, to hosting a family sing-along to your favorite music. Read all 10 ways here.

10 Ways to Honor Mother on Mother’s Day

It doesn’t have to be elaborate or difficult. Sometimes simple gestures are the most meaningful. Why not make a keepsake book or do a video? Read all 10 ideas here.

3 Simple Gestures that Will Make Your Mom Happy

Gratitude goes a long way. “Honoring our moms starts with a thankful heart for the role they’ve played in our lives.” Read the full article here.

Make Her Breakfast In Bed

Who doesn’t love breakfast in bed? Whether or not you actually deliver breakfast in bed, try a new recipe to honor her! Here are several breakfast and brunch recipes in celebration of Mother’s Day.

6 Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day If Your Mom Has Passed

Love number 4 on this list — perform a random act of kindness and leave a note saying it was done in memory of your loved one. Read all 6 ways.