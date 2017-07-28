Where to view the eclipse

The total solar eclipse is heading right over parts of the 106.9 the Light listening area on August 21! Find out if it will go over your town – just enter your zip code into the app created by Vox.com.
Information
Eclipse: Who? What? When? How?
Find a Location
Solar eclipse 2017 interactive map
Watch a video showing the locations the eclipse will pass over.
If you can’t get to a viewing location, NASA will live stream the eclipse here.
Safety Tips
Plan ahead with these important safety tips from NASA.
How to view the eclipse safely